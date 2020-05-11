Three arrested on murder charges in Mardan

MARDAN: The police on Sunday arrested three accused on the charges of killing three people in the limits of Saddar Police Station last night.

Speaking at a news conference, District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Sajjad Khan said that one Mufti Majid, a resident of military form, had a dispute with his brother Mohammad Qasim over the ownership of a house.

He added that Mufti Majid along with his accomplices Inamullah, Faiz Ali Shah and Alamzeb allegedly killed his brother and two other persons identified as Murtaza Khan and Yaseen.

The DPO added that the police arrested Inamullah, Faiz Ali Shah and Alamzeb while Mufti Majid was on the run.

Sajjad said the police recovered two Kalashnikovs, one Kalakov and two pistols from the arrested accused and also imposed the car used in the crime.

The DPO added that in another action Saddar police arrested six accused including four hired-assassins. DPO added that on 6 May Saddar police recovered body of one Janas Khan, a resident of Qayyumabad.

He added that police registered case against unidentified accused on the complaint of deceased’s brother.