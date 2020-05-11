President, PM, Sanjrani, COAS phone NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa made telephone calls to the National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaisar to enquire about his health and prayed for his early recovery.

Top civilian and military leadership prayed for early recovery of the Speaker, his son and daughter who were tested positive for COVID-19, a few days back.

The Speaker expressed his thanks to the president, prime minister, Senate chairman and COAS for their gesture. Asad Qaisar said he and his family members were making recovery and feeling by grace of Allah and following doctors’ instructions.