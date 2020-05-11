close
Mon May 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
May 11, 2020

Govt urged to open educational institutions from June 1

National

 
May 11, 2020

KARAK: Tanzeem-e-Asatiza Pakistan has demanded to open educational institutions from June 1 and announced to move court in this respect.The demand was made by provincial president of the body Khairullah Hawari here on Sunday. He demanded that the educational institutions should be given permission to open from June 1 under SOP.

Latest News

More From Pakistan