Govt urged to open educational institutions from June 1

KARAK: Tanzeem-e-Asatiza Pakistan has demanded to open educational institutions from June 1 and announced to move court in this respect.The demand was made by provincial president of the body Khairullah Hawari here on Sunday. He demanded that the educational institutions should be given permission to open from June 1 under SOP.