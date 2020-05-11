‘PM wants to help lower middle class’

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that the country is facing the most difficult situation and there are challenges that we have to take tough decisions individually and collectively.

Talking to a delegation of party workers on Sunday, Senior Minister said that the main focus of Prime Minister Imran Khan was on taking steps for the survival of the lower middle class and therefore his position from day one was to minimise the people’s difficulties.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that there was no doubt that the current situation was very unusual and it was time to face it. He said that along with the government, every citizen has to play his role for the betterment.

Senior Minister said that developed countries had also bowed down in the face of this natural calamity and could not afford continuous lockdown. There are important economic issues, including unemployment, which are difficult to resolve and easy to criticise, Abdul Aleem Khan pointed out.