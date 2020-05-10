Eight murdered over children’s brawl in Sheikhupura

SHEIKHUPURA: Eight people were killed while four others sustained bullet injuries in a clash between two groups in the jurisdiction of Bheki police station on Saturday.

According to police, the incident occurred near Kharianwala area where GhulamRasool Group and Khadim Group exchanged fire over children’s fight. As a result, Ali Shan Khadim of Kharianwala, Yasin, Khadim, Bashiran Bibi, Waheed Ahmed, Muhammad Tufail, Tanvir Ahmed and Akbrar Ali were killed on the spot. The injured were identified as Qurban, Allah Ditta, Ramzan and another person. The bodies and the injured were shifted to the DHQ Hospital Sheikhupura.