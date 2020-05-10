Body found from Ravi

LAHORE : Police found a body of a man on the Ravi River bank here on Saturday. Locals of Shahpur spotted the body on the bank of the river and informed police. It was removed to morgue.

stolen cars: The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff of Civil Lines police handed over two stolen cars to their owners on Saturday. The cars were handed over to their owners named Amir Hussain and Faheem.

Meanwhile, Nawankot investigation police arrested two alleged thieves indentified as Waseem and Qurban and recovered cell phones and electronic appliances from their possession.

18,79,001 called 15: The Punjab Safe Cities Authority issued statistics of PUCAR-15 for April 2020.

The Police Unified Communication and Response-15 Emergency Helpline received 18,79,001 calls, out of which, 10,73,445 calls were considered hoaxes and approximately 1,24,136 calls with genuine concerns, on which, further action was taken and 5,62,738 calls were drooped. As many as 51,736 calls were made for information, traffic management or traffic police help. PSCA extended its services in 2,068 cases pertaining to traffic offenses. PSCA received 14,551 calls relating to crime against people and 19,976 calls pertaining to property disputes and 20,795 calls about public order.