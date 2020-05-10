Hockey training resumption depends on health situation: Bajwa

KARACHI: The PHF Secretary Asif Bajwa has said that resumption of hockey activities by the end of this month was not possible.

While talking to ‘The News’ on Saturday, he further said that in order to prepare the players for international events PHF will follow the guidelines provided by the International Hockey Federation (FIH).

The PHF is going to open its headquarters in Lahore from Monday (tomorrow) taking all precautions as instructed by the government. The office would be opned for a few hours to look after the routine matters. “The PHF would monitor and review the whole situation and follow the federal government’s directives,” he said.

There is no hope that any domestic hockey event could be organised even at the end of this month. The PHF would think about the domestic activities when the pandemic was brought under control, he said.

Bajwa further said that PHF would first organise training camps for groups of 10 players in different cities. “We won’t gather all the players at one place,” he said.

PHF would also organise the 5-a-side national event so that fewer players and officials were involved initially, he said.

He said that PHF’s home-based training programme for the national senior and junior players was a wonderful experience. He said the players devotedly implemented the program and followed all the guidelines.

He said that thanks to the training programme, the pervious hard work was not wasted. It kept the players physically fit and in form. “When the regular training begins, the players will not feel any problem,” he added.