Sat May 09, 2020
Pakistan to make own ventilators in two months: Asad Umer

May 9, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms, and Special Initiatives Asad Umer Friday said Pakistan would be manufacturing its own ventilators in next two months. Talking in a private news channel programme, he said Pakistan had taken all possible measures to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

