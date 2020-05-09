NAB Sindh decides filing of reference against corrupt food officials

SUKKUR: The DG NAB has decided to file corruption references against some government officials allegedly involved in corruption, including Anees-ur-Rehman Mahar the-then deputy director food Sukkur, Muhammad Iqbal Memon, the-then DFC Sukkur and others for misappropriation of government’s wheat stock worth Rs128 million in Sukkur.

The NAB has decided to file a reference against Zahid Ali Unar, the then DFC Larkana, and others for misappropriation of government wheat stock of worth Rs870 million in Larkana. The reference was also filed against Muhammad Ali Ujan, the-then DFC Khairpur, and others for issuing Bardana to non growers/ traders, and mill owners instead of farmers causing loss to provincial exchequer to the tune of Rs58.257 million.

While another reference was also filed against Muhammad Rafiq Rajper, the-then deputy director food Larkana, Fazul Muhammad Bhangwar the-then DFC Larkana and others for misappropriation of government’s wheat stock worth Rs74.986 million in district Kashmore-Kandhkot.

Besides this, the DG NAB Sukkur also authorised inquiry officers of food department Sukkur and others for probing misappropriation of government’s wheat stock.