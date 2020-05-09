PCB, PHF offices to open from Monday

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) have decided to open their offices from Monday.

According to sources, it has been decided to open the PCB offices with all security measures and in the first phase, the necessary staff will be called in the offices.On the other hand, Secretary Pakistan Hockey Federation Asif Bajwa said that all necessary instructions would be followed before opening the offices.

Asif Bajwa said that masks, hand sanitizers and body temperature checking have been arranged for the staff while social distances will also be ensured. It may be recalled that in March, the PCB and PHF closed their offices to prevent the spread of Corona.