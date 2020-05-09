close
May 9, 2020
May 9, 2020

‘Faisalabad GDP to go up despite lockdown’

Peshawar

May 9, 2020

FAISALABAD: Despite the lockdown, the GDP of Faisalabad is expected to grow from 1.3 to 2.2 per cent. This was said by National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Chairman Faizullah Kamoka. He was addressing a virtual discussion on Local Economic Development (LED) of Faisalabad organised by the Urban Unit of Punjab Government in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). Kamoka said that Faisalabad had huge and untapped potential to grow at much faster pace. but in order to supplement developmental efforts various local organisations should work in complete harmony. He further told that Prime Minister Imran Khan intended to provide maximum facilities for ease of doing business. He told that the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) was pouring in while local businessmen were also ready to invest and we must avail from this opportunity.

