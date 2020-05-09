Coronavirus cases reach 208 in Mardan

MARDAN: The number of coronavirus positive cases reached 208 in Mardan district while the test reports of 684 people came back negative, health sources said.

So far, 11 people have died of coronavirus in the district. The sources added that 1,149 tests were conducted in the district so far while the reports of 265 suspected patients were still awaited. A total of 310 suspected coronavirus patients were allowed to go home from quarantine centres while two people were still quarantined.

Around 169 suspected patients were discharged from different isolation centres in the district while 79 patients were at isolation centres. A total of 28,186 people were screened in different parts of the district so far. Sources added that 2,448 people were screened at Manga union council so far which was more affected by the virus and the first death of the country was also occurred at this union council.

Meanwhile, the district administration distributed 1,500 food packages on behalf of the chief of the army staff. The food packages were distributed under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner Mardan Hazrat Ali in Tehsil Mardan, Katlang, Takhtbhai and Rustam.