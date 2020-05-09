Police conduct flag march to raise public awareness

Rawalpindi : The Rawalpindi Police with assistance of other security institutions staged a flag march in the city to create awareness among public on prevailing alarming situation due to coronavirus pandemic and preventive measures adopted by the Punjab government.

According to the police spokesman, the flag march started from Police Lines and culminated at the same point after passing through various areas of the city including Amar Chowk, Chaklala Scheme III, Asghar Mall, Chandani Chowk, Banni Chowk, Kamran Market, Kutcherry Chowk, Mall Road, Mareer Chowk, Saqiqabad, Dhoke Kashmirian, Rawal Road and Choor Chowk and other areas of the city.

SSP Operations Tariq Wilayat led the police flag march, which was also attended by personnel of Elite Force, Dolphin Squad and Muhafiz Squad.

During the flag march, the masses were urged through announcement on loudspeakers to restrict themselves at their homes and avoid unnecessary movement as precautionary measures are the only solution against Coronavirus and citizens should take care of their and their families’ health.

It was also announced to avoid large gatherings, otherwise, strict action would be taken against violators and would be punished accordingly.