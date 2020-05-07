5 of family drown in River Chenab

MULTAN: Five members of a family drowned in the River Chenab near Flood Adda Bosan Lood Dyke on Wednesday, Rescue 1122 officials said.Three people were taking bath in the river but later started quarrelling with each other. In the meantime, they drowned. Two other members of the family who were watching them also jumped into the river to rescue them but they also drowned.Talking to the News, Rescue 1122 official Dr Kalim said that a major drowning emergency had been reported in the River Chenab near Band Bosan. A caller informed Rescue 1122 that five members of a family drowned in the River Chenab while swimming, he told. He said that a rescue operation had been launched.Dr Kalim said that five members of the family, including Ruqia Bibi, 19, Shahzadi, 17, Farooq Ahmed, 18, Friya, 12, and Majid drowned in the River Chenab. He said that the family belonging to Multan had arrived to participate in a wheat harvest drive in Band Bosan. The drowned people were real brothers and sisters, he disclosed. Dr Kalim said that the rescue operation was in progress but the officials could not recover any body.