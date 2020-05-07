KP CM orders to set up coronavirus testing lab at LRH

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday directed the Health Department to provide the required machine to the Lady reading Hospital for setting up a coronavirus testing laboratory. He was talking to the hospital management during his visit to the biggest tertiary care hospital of KP to review arrangements put in place therein for coronavirus patients, said an official handout.

Provincial Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Advisor to Chief Minister Ajmal Wazir , Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz and secretary Health Imtiaz Hussain Shah accompanied him. The chief minister said the LRH role in providing better healthcare services and treatment facilities had remained remarkable.

He paid tributes to the LRH staff for their services in responding to any emergency situation, including the coronavirus pandemic. The chief minister assured all-out support from the provincial government to the hospital in providing better treatment facilities to the coronavirus patients.

He directed the officials concerned to take all the necessary steps in this regard. Mahmood Khan directed the Health Department to provide PCR machine to the hospital for the establishment of a coronavirus testing laboratory.

He said that all support would be extended to LRH and other teaching hospitals of the province to strengthen and enable them to effectively deal with coronavirus cases. On the demand of hospital management, the chief minister directed the secretary Health and other relevant quarters to arrange a suitable setup for the temporary accommodation of frontline health workers of the hospital.

Briefing the chief minister about the arrangements made for coronavirus patients at the hospital, it was stated that a dedicated separate block with a capacity of around 250 beds had been spared for patients in the hospital. It was added that 306 Health workers including doctors, nurses and paramedics perform round-the-clock duties in different shifts.