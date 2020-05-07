UET announces entrance test schedule

LAHORE:University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore on Wednesday announced the schedule of entrance test 2020 for admissions in engineering educational institutes across the Punjab.

A mock test to guide the candidates on attempting computer based test will also be conducted on Saturday and Sunday June 6 and 7, 2020 in the assigned Virtual University centres at allotted time. However, the final test will be conducted on June 13 and 14, 2020.

Candidates may use computer and printer facility in computer laboratories made available by UET Lahore campus, UET Taxila, Engineering College Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan, NFC Institute of Engineering and Technology Multan, Engineering College Islamia University Bahawalpur, University of Gujrat and Fatima Jinnah Women University (for ladies only) Rawalpindi from May 6 to June 01, 2020 between 10:00 am to 3:00 pm with a break for prayer during working days.