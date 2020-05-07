Prisons management information system praised

IG Jails Shahid Saleem Baig has said that launching of Prisons Management Information System (PMIS) has been praised by the chief minister.

He said that this modern system has started working in 7 jails including Central Jail Lahore, District Jail Lahore, Central Jail Rawalpindi, Central Jail Faisalabad, Central Jail Multan, Central Jail Bahawalpur, and District Jail Vehari of the province. The scope of PMIS will be gradually enhanced to all the jails.

The IG said that organised jail reforms have been started by this process. Prisoners will be provided with all facilities according to Jail manual, he added. He said that system will help in maintaining a digital record, monitoring of Prisoner's moment and others activities during their confinement. Similarly, visitors’ record will also be maintained. Mirza Shahid Saleem Baig said the chief minister has given in-principle approval to post up-gradation of jail staff.