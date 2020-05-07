Directive to review revenue generation budget proposals

LAHORE:Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht has instructed the excise and taxation department to review its revenue generation budget proposals and prepare the proposals in consultation with provincial minister for excise and taxation.

He said that before covid-19 pandemic the pace of development projects was satisfactory, development expenditures and revenue collection was balanced, huge investment was being made on health, education, industry, social protection and infrastructure development.

Chairing the 3rd meeting of resource mobilisation committee of budget 2020-21, he said that public private projects were being launched and own source of revenue was on trajectory with 29 percent growth. However, pandemic altogether changed the situation.

He said the emergency expenditure to control the pandemic and lockdown affected both expenditures and revenue stream, alongside the economic activity as the businesses were closed down. Now the situation was coming under control due to the government timely decisions, proper planning and untiring efforts.

The minister said that extra burden could not be put on the general public and problem of the taxpayers could not be increased in current situation. So the expansion of tax net and ensuring the tax collection from non-taxpayer is need of the hour.

He said that improvement in services and alternate revenue generation sources was important. He instructed the excise and taxation department to review its revenue generation budget proposals and prepare the proposals in consultation with provincial minister for excise and taxation.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers for industries and trade Mian Aslam Iqbal, Excise and Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed, Board of Revenue (BOR) Malik Muhammad Anwar, Irrigation Mohsin Leghari and secretaries of the departments concerned.

Earlier, Punjab finance secretary Abdullah Sumbal briefed the meeting about the tax proposals of various departments to increase the revenue generation.

Security: Pakistan Railways Police Inspector General Capt (Retd) Arif Nawaz Khan has ordered the officials to ensure foolproof security measures for trains and railway stations keeping in view the restoration of train operation across the country after coronavirus lockdown.

Chairing a meeting here on Wednesday, he reviewed the security arrangements in all railway divisions and asked the SPs concerned to remain in contact with the district police officers for complete security arrangements for trains and railway stations. He directed the officers to specially focus on the welfare of police staff and form a comprehensive welfare policy in this regard.

He said that facilities in the Railway Police Training School, Walton, should be increased and special refresher courses for improvement in investigation standards should be introduced in the school.