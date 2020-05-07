Now is time to soften lockdown for economy: Aleem Khan

LAHORE:Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that over time Prime Minister Imran Khan’s opinion has proved to be correct, therefore, 82 per cent of citizens are satisfied with the government ‘s policy on coronavirus.

He expressed satisfaction over the fact that in the last one month 22 per cent more people have given a positive opinion on the present government’s efforts to handle the situation. Welcoming the Gallup poll report, Abdul Aleem Khan said that it is gratifying to acknowledge that corona has been dealt with properly and now is the time to turn the wheel of the national economy and soften the lockdown.

He said that even developed and prosperous countries could not afford such a long lockdown. The federal and Punjab governments in Pakistan have adopted a better policy by implementing strictness and softness at the same time, he said.

The minister said that the positive reports of independent observers on the Pakistani government are welcoming as even in these difficult circumstances the 2.5 pc increase in Pakistani exports is encouraging. He said that Pakistani masses have also shown a responsible attitude in these difficult circumstances. Insha Allah, the outbreak of coronavirus would be decreasing in the current month, he added.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team acted wisely in difficult situations whereas the opposition adopted a policy of criticism only for the sake of criticism.

The senior minister said that the people would gradually get relief and the situation will improve. He said, “In the face of the global epidemic like corona, we all have to come forward as united nation and think for the national cause beyond personal and party interests.” Abdul Aleem Khan said that the country would soon get out of the difficult situation and under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would be on the path to progress and prosperity.