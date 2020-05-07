Ration distributed among deserving people

Rawalpindi : Some 2,000 deserving people of Rawalpindi cantonment and city have been given ration and cash aid worth of millions of rupees to give them immediate relief and lessen burden on government.

While giving detail of ration distribution, PTI leader Haji Mohammad Gulzar Awan said the lone efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government could not reach out to all effected families of countrywide lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic. “Feeling immediate need of helping unemployed families, we start distribution of ration to support our government in reducing problems of the poor and white collar people”, he added. These peoples were in urgent need of support and they would have been face hardships if they were left to approach the government for aid as processing period coupled with meeting the set criteria might add their problems.

Haji Mohammmad Gulzar Awan told that following the Prime Minister’s announcement of setting up corona fund, we chose to go for immediate help of those who were in urgent need of ration. “I asked my family members to accumulate resources, identify deserving ones and drop the ration at their door steps”, he mentioned saying we did not observe any kind of discrimination and even reached out to those families who did not vote for us in general elections.

He said this is very hard time and we appreciate our Prime Minister and his team who not only announced unprecedented and extraordinary relief package for his people but also simply and urgently disbursed the amounts. In situation like this, any government solely could not meet the challenges and philanthropists must shoulder their responsibilities as did ours and we too, he maintained.