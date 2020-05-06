Sirajul Haq says CJP remarks reflect masses’ feelings

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has termed the remarks of the Chief Justice of Pakistan on the coronavirus situation “truly representing the masses’ sentiments” and have shown the mirror to the government on the corona situation. The people were grateful to the chief justice for issuing a warning to the government on its poor performance on the coronavirus front, he said while talking to the president of Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA), Dr Muhammad Afzal, at Mansoora on Tuesday.

Sirajul Haq urged the Senate chairman to immediately convene a Senate session to discuss the prevailing conditions and chalk out a line of action for steering the country out of the crisis. He said the elected houses were the voice of the people and if these houses did not respond to the call of the people, they would become redundant.

He welcomed the CJ’s directive to the government for adopting a uniform policy on countering coronavirus in the country and said the CJP had diagnosed the real malady. He said a tussle had been going on between the centre and the provinces especially Sindh. Both sides were boosting their ego and none was ready to yield and the people and the patients were suffering due to this tug of war.

Sirajul Haq expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of Dr Furqan at a Karachi hospital after he was not provided timely treatment for coronavirus. He urged the CJP to set up a judicial commission to probe into the death of Dr Furqan.