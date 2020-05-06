Four women among 7 injured in Okara attacks

OKARA: Seven people, including four women, were attacked and injured in separate incidents here.

Muhammad Afzal, Muhammad Khalid, Muhammad Rashid and Muhammad Akram allegedly attacked and injured their rivals Muhammad Hassan, his son Tariq Mehmood, cousin Muhammad Akram and Shagufta Bibi at 6/1R village.

Rizwan and Riaz allegedly attacked and injured their rival Muhammad Shafi at Gubba Fazil Asla village.

In Bongi Ram Singh, Ahmad Talli, Sarwar and Muhammad Asif entered the house of Shaheen Bibi and allegedly injured her.

In Kot Shaukat Sultan Hujra, Abdul Ghafoor, Muhammad Akhtar, Muhammad Boota and their accomplices attacked Kulsoom Bibi and injured her severely.

11 GAMBLERS HELD: Police on Tuesday arrested 11 gamblers.

On a tip-off, the B Division police raided a gambling den at Kot Nihal Singh and arrested Qadeer Hussain, Rao Shahid, Naveed, Ijaz Ahmad and Shahzad. The Satghara police raided a gambling site at 26/2R village and arrested Ali Raza, Azeem Hussain, Amanat Ali, Umar Hayat, Muhammad Naeem and Amin who were busy gambling.

12 ARRESTED WITH LIQUOR: Police on Tuesday arrested 12 bootleggers and recovered liquor from them. The police arrested Haq Nawaz with 30 litres liquor, Muhammad Shahbaz with 20 litres liquor, Shabbir Ahmad with 20 litres liquor, Tanveer with 20 litres liquor, Fayyaz Hussain with 19 litres liquor, Javed Iqbal with 18 litres liquor, Mubashar Hussain with 25 litres liquor, Tahir Mehmood with 100 grams charas, Waqar Shah with 1,220 grams charas, Muhammad Shari with 11 80 grams charas, Muhammad Amin with 300 grams charas and Nasir Ahmad with 1,220 grams charas. The police have registered separate cases.

CRUSHED TO DEATH: A 10-year-old boy was crushed to death in an accident at Qila Dewan Singh on Tuesday. Bilal was crossing a road when a speeding car crushed him to death.