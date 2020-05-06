Badminton restart ‘difficult to predict’, says BWF chief

Hong Kong: Badminton will be back in action "as soon as possible" after the coronavirus crisis, the sport´s chief told AFP, adding that international travel restrictions were complicating the picture.

Badminton faces major hurdles after countries introduced an array of travel bans and quarantine periods to combat COVID-19.

Thomas Lund, secretary general of the Badminton World Federation, said an announcement on a rejigged 2020 calendar was expected soon. But he cautioned that the situation remained fluid.

"We are gearing up to be ready to start competition as soon as possible," Lund said in a statement to AFP.