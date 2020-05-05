Three corona patients among five die in Multan hospital

MULTAN: Five patients – three corona positive and two corona negative – died in the Nishtar Hospital isolation ward on Sunday night.

The three corona patients, who died, are Pannen, 45, of Jhang, Shamim Azhar, 60, and Akbar Munir, 60, while the corona negative patients, who died, are Umme Sehr, 19, of Khanewal and Ameera Bibi, 66, of Multan. Meanwhile, seven members of a family tested positive in the Nishtar Hospital. They are Iram, 31, Rania, 2, Azna, 6, Ashir, 4, Abdul Khaliq, 24, Razia, 6 and Nazir, 30. Meanwhile, the hospital received blood screening reports of 40 corona suspects admitted to the isolation ward. Of them, 14 tested positive and they include Akbar, Riqza, Muhammad Arslan, Khalida Bibi, Babar Shahzad, Asadullah, Haq Nawaz, Mahmood Khan, Muhammad Akhtar Shamim, Muhammad Bilal, Abu Bakr, Ramzan and Dr Gull Zaman. On the other hand, the Multan quarantine centre administration allowed four persons to go to their hometowns after receipt of their negative reports. They are Irfan, Talib Hussain, Abdul Bari and Zarab Muskan.

PHPP registered 402 cases last month: The Punjab Highway Patrolling police, Multan Region, have registered 402 FIRs against violators last month. Talking to reporters on Monday, Multan region patrolling police SP Zubaida Parveen said the PHP force extended help to 1,150 travellers last month and got registered 82 cases under section 279 PPC. She said 45 cases were registered against illegitimate weapon holders and their weapons were recovered. Some 64 cases were registered against drug peddlers, she said.

The SP said patrolling teams recovered 1,649 litre alcohol, l10.100 kg marijuana and 4,200 kilogram heroin. She said the PHP force registered 211 cases against kite fliers and recovered 542 kites and arrested 11 proclaimed offenders (POs). The SP said 1,053 non-registered motorcycles were impounded and the PHP teams launched an anti-encroachment drive to vacate the illegally occupied roads. She said police also got installed reflectors on slow moving vehicles to ward off accidents. She urged passengers to dial 1124 in case of any emergency. She also directed the officials to respect precautionary measures to avert coronavirus pandemic.