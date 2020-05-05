Food items distributed among 500 deserving families in Dir

DIR: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI)’s charity wing Al-Khidmat Foundation (AKF) Upper Dir chapter on Monday distributed food items among 500 deserving families with the collaboration of Lahore-based Marhaba Foundation.

In this connection, a function was organised at the Dir Stadium. The speakers said the AKF was serving the people of Upper Dir without any political discrimination. They said the AKF was not only distributing food items in Ramazan but also serving the people of the Upper Dir during Covid-19. The president of AKF, Wahidullah, said they had distributed 200 food items packages among the poor and needy families of the Dir tehsil a couple of days back. He said apart from that similar food packages would also be distributed in Brawal, Lar Jam and Sheringal tehsils.