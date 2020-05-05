COVID-19 claims another life in Rawalpindi, taking death toll to 40 in Twin Cities

Rawalpindi: Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 has claimed another life here in the district in last 24 hours taking total number of deaths so far caused by coronavirus to 40 in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi while another 73 patients have been tested positive from the region taking tally to 1048.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Monday has revealed that the severity with which the outbreak of COVID-19 has been hitting population in the twin cities is continuously on the rise as in less than nine days, the number of deaths caused by the illness in the region has more than doubled and also the number of confirmed patients got double in about nine days.

On April 25, the virus had claimed a total of 18 lives in the twin cities while the number of confirmed cases of the infection was around 530. In last nine days, the virus claimed as many as 22 lives in the region.

The patient died of COVID-19 in last 24 hours in the district was a resident of cantonment area and was undergoing treatment at Benazir Bhutto Hospital in town.

Death of another patient on Monday took the total number of deaths so far caused by the COVID-19 in the district to 36 while another 51 have been tested positive from the district in last 24 hours. To date, a total of 633 patients have been tested positive for the disease from the district while on Monday, there were 422 active cases of the disease in the district.

A total of 175 confirmed patients of COVID-19 have been discharged from the hospitals in town after treatment while as many as 328 have been undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities operating corona management units, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’ on Monday.

He said another 92 confirmed patients of the disease have been in home isolation in the district. He said only three persons belonging to ‘Tableeghi Jamaat’ have been under quarantine at Zakariya Masjid in Westridge Rawalpindi while 91 persons from the ‘Jamaat’ have so far been relieved after completion of 14-day quarantine. However, as many as 160 persons who are contacts of the persons in ‘Tableeghi Jamaat’ are still under quarantine at their homes, he said.

It is important that well over 950 persons have been under quarantine at their homes in the district while around 280 have already completed their quarantine period and they have been relieved.

Meanwhile, in last 24 hours, as many as 22 more patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 in ICT taking total number of confirmed patients of the disease from the federal capital to 415. After recovery of one more patient in the ICT, the total number of patients so far recovered from the disease in the federal capital reached 56 while the infection has already claimed four lives in ICT.

According to the official figure released by National Command and Control Centre, the number of active cases of COVID-19 was 355 in ICT on Monday.