Electrocution kills two

Two people were electrocuted to death in separate incidents on Monday. A thirty-year-old man, Luqman, son of Manzur, died of electrocution at his house in the Mauripur police remits. He was taken to the Civil Hospital for medical attention where doctors pronounced him dead. The police said he was switching on the water machine when he suffered an electric shock.

In a similar incident, a man was electrocuted at his house in the Daryabad area. He was taken to the Civil Hospital where he was identified as 23-year-old Hanif. The Kalri police said he was doing some electrical work at his house when he suffered an electric shock.