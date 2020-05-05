Islamic Games: PHF turns down offer to bear travelling expenses

ISLAMABAD: As entry dates deadline for the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games are drawing closer, Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has turned down the proposal of bearing travelling expenses in case the Federal Government backs out at the last moment.

The Games are set to be staged in Konya (Turkey) from August 20-29, 2021. All the countries interested in competing in different events have to confirm their entries by May 15, 2020. Hockey is one event where Pakistan can expect winning gold as only Malaysia would be their strong opponents in their quest to win the top spot at victory stand.

The News however has learnt that the PHF has refused to self-sponsor the national team in case government backs out at the eleventh hour. Though the federal government has always financed the contingent to the Islamic Games in the past as these Games are meant more to project image of Islamic countries, under the casual and non-professional working of the Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) these days anything is possible.

“Though hockey is a potential medal winner in the 5th edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games, we don’t have enough finances to cater the requirements of boarding and lodging of the national squad in case the government backs out from supporting the whole contingent to the Games. Though it has never happened before as the contingent always competes under the national flag, in case of no support from the government, we will not send hockey team to the Games,” a PHF official when contacted said.

The officials revealed that years had passed since the PHF has received any financial support from the federal government. “We haven’t received any normal grant from the government for over two years now what to talk about the special grant that we kept on getting off and on in the past. Since hockey is a national games, the federal government has always come forward to support it in past.” The PHF official Pakistan had to compete in some important events in months to come. “Like every other sports in the world, PHF is also waiting to see the end of COVID-19. Once things get better, we have planned heavy activities on domestic and international level. As such we would be requiring finances to carry out hectic schedule. I don’t think we would be in a position to finance team trip to Turkey. We are one of favourites to win the gold in the fifth edition of the Games and as such needed to be backed.” The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has planned to send entries in 18 different sports for the Games that are being held for the first time in Turkey. “Since there has been new dates for the Olympic Games, chances are that the Islamic Games that have been scheduled in late August 2021 will also get new dates. No one knows at this point of time whether Turkey government would decide to host the event a bit early or on later dates,” POA official said. He confirmed that POA always keeps a backup plan to avoid fines and other liabilities in case of no show.