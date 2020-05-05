Rescue 1122 hold flag-march to mark Firefighters Day

Rawalpindi : To mark world International Day for Firefighters, Rescue 1122 staged flag march in Rawalpindi here on Monday.

District Emergency Officer of Rescue 1122 Dr. Abdul Rehman led the flag-march.

The day is observed all over the world to pay homage and to recognise the sacrifices and services of fire fighters.

As media coordinator of Rawalpindi Rescue 1122, Flag-march was staged from Chandni Chowk to Liaqat Bagh to make awareness among public to recognise services of firefighters in service of society.

In flag march, fire vehicles, special vehicles,. Motorbike ambulances and rescue ambulances participated.

Emergency Officers Ali Hassan, Hamza Ali Khan also flanked by District Emergency Officer Dr Attaur Rehman during the flagmarch.

Dr. Attaur Rehman, District Emergency Officer stated that Rescue 1122 has acknowledged its commitment and dedication in the line of duty from all over Pakistan. We are committed and dedicated to serve the public in face of any emergency and accident.