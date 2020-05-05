PIA defends decision of de-recognising ‘illegal unions'’

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Monday said it was proceeding with its decision to de-recognise several associations active within

the flag carrier, and encroaching its management without any legal basis,

except for the trade union or CBA (collective bargaining agent) having a constitutional role and protection.

“It is reiterated once again … that these associations did not possess any legal bargaining rights and also were not also covered under the labour laws of the land and the world,” the airline said in a statement.

The PIA termed as misguided and uninformed a number of calls from different political circles, calling the move illegal and unconstitutional, and reports appearing in newspapers and social media, dubbing the actions taken as an infringement on the rights of poor and low-waged employees.

It said these organisations were registered as societies for the welfare of the staff and over the period of times were given space to negotiate salaries, perks, transfers, postings, and placements of people at key positions, working as pressure groups.

“The CBA or union for staff cadre or low-pay employees remain intact and effective, which actually represents the labour and lower cadre low waged staff of PIA,” the national flag carrier said.

The de-recognition of associations (not CBA) have been taken in extreme circumstances and the ensuing emergency situation in the country rather across the globe and it has the consent of the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, it said.

It added that there had been no change in salary, allowances and other facilities of any employee consequent to the de-recognition of associations including that of pilots.