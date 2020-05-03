Strict measures adopted in Lower Kohistan after reporting of first corona case

By our correspondent

MANSEHRA: Lower Kohistan police have taken extraordinary measures to restrict inter-provincial and inter-districts mobility of passengers after the first case of Covid-19 was reported in the district.

District Police Officer Lower Kohistan Salman Khan told reporters on Saturday that because of the effective measures taken by district administration and police, only a single case of Covid-19 has been reported so far. “Since the first pandemic case has been reported in the district, we have also stiffened lockdown and other measures in order,” he said.

The DPO sought people’s cooperation in containing the spread of Covid-19 in the district and asked them to cooperate with police and strictly follow the measures laid down by government in larger public interest.

Meanwhile, the people of Garhi Habibullah have demanded of the government to bring passenger transports’ fares and prices of essential commodities down to a ratio where petroleum products prices plunged in the country.

“The government has drastically cut petroleum products prices following international markets down trend but people are still deprived of the relief as neither prices of essential goods are plunged nor passengers transports reduced farers”, Mohammad Ishaq, the former councillor told reporters in Garhi Habibullah in Mansehra on Saturday.

A group of locals led by Ishaq told reporters that government had slashed petroleum products prices about 30 percent but they were still deprived of that relief.