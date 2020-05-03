Qureshi discusses COVID-19 situation with Swiss counterpart

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with Switzerland Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis to discuss matters related to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.Expressing deep condolences over loss of precious lives, the foreign minister commended efforts made by the Swiss government to contain the pandemic.

He also appreciated projecting Pakistan’s flag on Matterhorn Mountain a few days back as a special gesture of solidarity. Underscoring that a global recession was imminent, and the pandemic had seriously impacted the developing world, Foreign Minister Qureshi highlighted Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Global Initiative for Debt Relief.

He also highlighted the ongoing restrictions in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), which were hampering dissemination of information, and preventing unfettered supply of medicines and other essentials needed to combat COVID-19.