Police mobile attacked by drug peddlers in G-7

Islamabad : The Islamabad Capital Territory ICT had to face severe resistance while arresting drug peddlers in Sector G-7 here on Saturday.

ICT police on tip of raided den of drug peddlers in Chenab Market of Sector G-7 and recovered 500-gram charas from three drug pushers Yasir, Shahid, and Ibrar.

Meanwhile, other aides of the drug pushers attacked the police and ensuingly a fistfight broke out where the drug peddlers’ aides freely used kicks and fists at police personnel Shahbaz and Fakhar. The drug pushers and their aides also smashed Rescue 15 vehicle numbered GY-619.

The aides of drug pushers who attacked the police and Rescue 15 police mobile were identified as Zafarul Haq, a UDC in FIA and Raja Khalid, judicial personnel.

The federal police have decided to lodge a case against government employees and other aides for making resistance to police.

Crackdown: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has ordered effective crackdown against those involved in one-wheeling of bikes and stunts on roads.

Taking notice of complaints against one-wheelers, the IGP asked DIG Safe City/Traffic Sarfaraz Ahmed Falki to completely curb one-wheeling practices. He also directed SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed to take action against one-wheelers as per law.

He directed to start patrolling on important roads of the city to curb one-wheeling and erect pickets at 7th avenue, 9th avenue, Sharah-e-Faisal and other boulevards to stop this practice.

Islamabad police chief said that those involved in one-wheeling do not put their own lives at risk but also of others. He appealed parents to keep vigilant eye on activities of their children so that any mishap may be avoided. The healthy life is a blessing from Almighty Allah and one should take care of it, he added. The IGP also directed Islamabad Traffic Police and Operational Police to initiate joint operation against those involved in violating law.