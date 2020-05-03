Tevta donates to CM’s corona control fund

LAHORE : Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) Chairman Ali Salman and Punjab Minister Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

The Tevta chairman presented the CM a cheque for Rs7.2 million for Chief Minister’s Fund for Corona Control on behalf of the officers, teachers and staff of Tevta.

The CM lauded the spirit of the officers, teachers and staff of Tevta for their contribution to the fund.

Ali Salman also presented masks, shields, sanitizer and personal protective equipment (PPE) manufactured by different Tevta institutes.

Usman Bazdar took keen interest in the locally manufactured equipment. He said that philanthropists, industrialists and other segments of society are generously donating to the Chief Minister's Fund for Corona Control. He said that coming forward for helping the ailing brethren in their time of trail is not less than worship. He said that disbursement of the amount to the deserving people will be ensured. He maintained that citizens should observe social distancing to prevent spread of coronavirus epidemic.

He appealed that citizens should stay at home to remain safe. He said that this is the time to serve the people. The principal secretary to the chief minister and industry secretary were also present.