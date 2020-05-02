Girl dies, 4 injured in accident

FAISALABAD: A minor girl died and four others sustained injuries in a road accident on Friday. According to police, Tanveer, his wife Ulfat, his relative Jamila Bibi and two children were moving on a motorcycle and when they reached near Chak 248/Dalowal, at Samundri Road, a speeding trailer hit them, leaving four-year-old Zara dead on the spot and others wounded. The injured were rushed to hospital.

Six hotel owners detained: On the report of Price Control Magistrate Jamil Ahmed police arrested six hotel owners on charges of serving meal to people at their hotels on Friday. According to official sources, hotel owners Muhammad Azeem and Abdul Sattar were arrested from Haq Bahu Chowk, Muhammad Asif from Akbarabad Chowk and Ghulam Hussain and Adul Sattar from near Daewoo bus-stop over violation of Ramazan ordinance.