SNGPL condems campaign against its management

LAHORE: This refers to the reports being published by a certain section of media regarding the Management of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited.

It must be noted that only the BOD of the Company can carry out any disciplinary proceedings while MD and DMD are exclusively appointed by the BOD.

The BOD in its meeting of April 11, 2020 had decided that there was no evidence forwarded by the Petroleum Division against MD or DMD and hence the matter cannot be investigated further. The BOD had decided that the scope of enquiry has to be kept restricted to the observations raised by the PM office only which were raised while again rejecting the summary for appointment almost 3 months ago. These observations were communicated to SNGPL on March 19, 2020. The BOD did make a fact finding committee to prepare a report on the allegations which specifically comprised of three members namely Mr. Ayub Chaudhury AS Petroleum, Mr. Ahmad Aqeel and Mr. Manzoor Ahmed. The TORs of the Fact Finding Committee was to look into material available with the Ministry regarding lowdown of MD and DMD.

It is highlighted that the Fact Finding committee has not issued any charge sheet against Mr Amer Tufail or Sohail Gulzar DMD of SNGPL. Instead a letter was issued by one of the Directors requiring certain information about previous inquiries and or data as old as 10 years having no direct reference to the matter raised by the PM Secretariat even though he is not the member of the committee.****