Heatwave likely to bake Karachi from Tuesday

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted a moderate heatwave in Karachi, saying it will grip the city on the coming Tuesday and last at least four days, during which the temperature is expected to rise up to 42 degrees Celsius.

“The PMD predicts heatwave in Karachi and its suburbs during May 5 to 8, 2020, and the maximum temperature can rise to 40-42C. Wind flow will be generally from Northwest/West turning to Southwest in the evening during these days," said Sardar Sarfraz, chief meteorological officer of the department, on Friday.

He said conditions in the Arabian Sea would result in suspension of the sea breeze towards Karachi, resulting in an increase in the temperature in the port city and its surrounding areas.

Health officials said that as the heatwave was expected in the month of Ramazan, people should avoid going into the sunlight while fasting as it could result in loss of water and minerals from the body and could be harmful, especially for those who were elderly and sick.

“Due to the COVID-19 situation and the expected heatwave, people are advised not to venture out next week as the high temperature and an increase in daytime humidity could result in heat stroke to people," said Dr Khurram Ahmed, a physician at a local healthcare facility.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority also wrote letters to the Karachi commissioner and the municipal commissioner of the KMC, requesting them to take steps to prevent any loss of life due to the expected heatwave in the metropolis.

PMD officials said proper measures should be adopted to ensure that no untoward incident happened and people remained safe during the four-day heatwave.

Hundreds of people had perished during a five-day heatwave in Karachi during June 2015 when high temperatures, along with high humidity, water shortages and electricity outages in the holy month of Ramazan, had wreaked havoc in the city.