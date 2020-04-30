Sindh govt reappoints retired professor, violates laws, SC orders

KARACHI: Contradicting the Sindh universities law and the Supreme Court’s decision over reappointment of retired employees, a professor was reappointed as a director of an institute in the Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET), Jamshoro, on the same day of his retirement by the Department of Universities and Boards, Government of Sindh.

Three months earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Shah had terminated the services of all 10 plus retired professors working as pro vice-chancellors of various universities of the province in accordance with the Sindh Universities’ Law (Amendment) Act-2013 and the decision of the Supreme Court.

Their services had continued in violation of settled rules and Supreme Court orders.

Despite the government’s clear policy on Sindh universities law and the Supreme Court decisions, the Department of Universities and Boards of Government of Sindh has issued an order for continuation of the job of a favourite retired professor, Dr Bhai Khan Shar, as head of the department of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET), Jamshoro, for an indefinite period on the same date of his retirement.

Prof Dr Bhai Khan Shar, Director of Center of Excellence Arts and Design, an associated institute of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro, retired on April 23, 2020, and unprecedentedly, he was reappointed by the Department of Universities and Boards on the same day, he retired from his post.

Secretary Universities and Boards Riazuddin Qureshi confirmed the reappointment of retired Professor Dr Shar and then refused to comment further on the issue.

Vice-chancellor of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro, Dr Aslam Uqaili, said the university has received an order from the Government of Sindh for continuation of the services of retired professor Dr Bhai Khan Shar and he was unable to comment on an official matter.

Professor Dr Bhai Khan Shar, originally a professor of Mehran University, was firstly appointed as a director in the same institute in 2007, when it was controlled by the federal government and named as ‘Federal College of Arts and Design, Jamshoro’ on deputation of three years. In 2010, after the 18th Amendment, the institution was handed over to the Mehran University and its name changed as Centre of Excellence of Arts and Design (CEAD).

The copy of the notification of Universities and Boards Department, which is available with the reporter, issued in favour of retired official did not mention the retirement of director Bhai Khan Shar, nor did it cite how the Sindh government continued violating laws.

In his written version to this reporter, Prof Dr Bhai Khan Shar said due to the prevailing situation, all the departments and institutions were closed and the Sindh government, keeping in view of his remarkable services in the field of education, had reappointed him. However, when this reporter asked about the law, the professor did not reply.