Coronavirus patient among seven die at Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN: Seven people, including one coronavirus patient, two corona suspects and four who tested negative for the virus, died at Nishtar hospital on Wednesday. According to doctors, Abdul Ghafoor, 80, tested positive for the virus, Rashida Bibi, 80, and Nazar Hussain, 60, of Multan tested negative for the virus and Wahid Buksh, 35, of Dera Ghazi Khan and Naseem Bibi, 71, of Muzaffargarh, Muhammad Shafi, 70, and Qadir, 70, of Multan tested negative for coronavirus. Meanwhile, the Nishtar hospital administration received blood screening results of 61 samples and seven of them tested positive for the virus.

The names of the patients who tested positive for the virus are: Hafeez, Safdar, Ansar Ali, Mohsin Ali, Amir Khan, Azka and Ikhlaq Hussain. The Nishtar hospital administration also received blood screening reports of 176 passengers who returned from the UAE on Tuesday night and thirty three of them tested positive for coronavirus.

BISE extends ban on public dealing by May 9 due to lockdown: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) extended ban on public dealing by May 9 followed by addition in lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic in the country. BISE Chairperson Dr Shamim Akhtar Sial extended the ban on public dealing by May 9 due to under the directives of Punjab government. However, students can visit board website www.bise.edu.pk for further assistance, said a news release issued here on Wednesday.