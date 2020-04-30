Gujrat DC says 50pc gunny bags issued to wheat growers in Lalamusa

LALAMUSA: Gujrat DC Dr Khurram Shahzad Wednesday said wheat procurement process has started in the district and 50 percent gunny bags have been issued to growers of all five wheat procurement centres of district Gujrat in Lalamusa. The DC was visiting the wheat procurement centre at Jalalpur Jattan. The DC said farmers have been issued 218,170 gunny bags. He said wheat farmers are rushing towards the wheat procurement centres.