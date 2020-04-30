Nation will never pardon those doing politics, says Governor Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said declaration of India as an insecure land for minorities is victory of Pakistani stance. Narendra Modi is peddling forward RSS agenda. In reign of Modi, minorities cannot feel secure in India. Today world is acknowledging that Pakistan is safe place for minorities.

Victory against coronavirus will not be success of a party or the government but of 220 million Pakistanis. Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking measures to fight out corona with all sincerity. In this time of difficulty, we all move forward with sense of kindness for the distressed humanity, he said while talking to a delegation of traders of Iron Market Lahore led by Akbar Khan. He added that all it is not only United States, but all institutions, are unveiling the cruelties against minorities in India. International Community should take notice of atrocities against minorities in India.

Ch Sarwar said America and other countries despite having billions of dollars resources are not succeeding against corona. “We should save ourselves and 220 million Pakistanis from coronavirus for which it is necessary to stay homes and follow the government advisory/guideline in this regard.

“I do appeal to opposition parties that this is not politics time but to fight corona pandemic jointly,” he said and added the nation and history will never pardon the political parties that play politics on corona.

The governor said that the government is utilising all resources to protect people from corona, as this is the time to serve the distressed humanity and all have to play a due role to control corona.

He said the opposition’s attempt to divide the nation at this time of trial is very unfortunate. In this time of difficulty, we all move forward with sense of kindness for the distressed humanity, he said.