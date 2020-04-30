Coronavirus claims 5 more lives in Pindi

Rawalpindi : The coronavirus illness, COVID-19 outbreak is continuously hitting population in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi with severity that is increasing with every passing day as in last three four days, the illness has claimed at least 11 lives in Rawalpindi district while one in the federal capital.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Wednesday has revealed that in Rawalpindi district alone, as many as five patients died of COVID-19 in last 24 hours taking total number of deaths caused by the disease in the district to 29.

As many as 24 new patients have been tested positive in the district in last 24 hours taking total number of confirmed patients from the district to 433, the patients who have been registered with the healthcare facilities working on corona management in town. Meanwhile, as many as 36 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Islamabad Capital Territory in last 24 hours that has taken total number of confirmed patients so far registered from the federal capital to 297.

Apart from these patients, another 102 confirmed patients of COVID-19 have been in isolation at their homes in Rawalpindi district making total number of patients confirmed positive from the twin cities 832.

To date, only 36 patients have recovered from the coronavirus illness in ICT while four died of the disease according to the official figure released by the National Command and Control Centre on Wednesday.

A total of 122 confirmed patients of the disease have so far been discharged from healthcare facilities in Rawalpindi district after treatment making total number of patients so far recovered from the disease in the twin cities 158 while on Wednesday, as many as 674 confirmed patients of the disease were present in the twin cities as active cases.

As many as 987 persons have been under quarantine at their homes in the district while 274 have already completed quarantine period at their homes, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’ on Wednesday.

He added that 433 confirmed patients of COVID-19 have been registered with healthcare facilities including Corona Management Centre at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Benazir Bhutto Hospital in town while 102 confirmed patients are being kept in isolation at their homes following phase 3 of the protocol.