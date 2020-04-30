Afridi to feature in next PSL too

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain a Shahid Khan Afridi has announced to participate in Pakistan Super League next year as well and also gave credit to Najam Sethi for launching PSL and bringing international cricket to Pakistan.

In an interview, 40-year-old Shahid Afridi said, “I will continue to play as long as I am fit. For now, I want to continue my cricket next year.” Shahid Afridi said that the PCB should have announced the winning team of PSL Five, there is no justification for holding the playoffs and semi-finals later, he thinks Multan, which is number one on the points table Sultans will be given a trophy.

Shahid Afridi said that under Najam Sethi, international cricket came back to Pakistan and no one can take away this credit from him. He also hosted PSL matches in the country for the first time but this year the spectators were admirable