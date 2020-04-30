PTI to challenge Sindh COVID-19 Emergency Relief Ordinance in court

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Wednesday announced its plan to challenge the recently approved Sindh COVID-19 Emergency Relief Ordinance, 2020 in the court.

The party said the provincial government was not allowed to make laws for the institutions that fall under the jurisdiction of the federal government.

The Sindh Assembly in a meeting on Monday approved the Sindh COVID-19 Emergency Relief Ordinance, 2020.

However, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, the opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly, said the ordinance “is against the principles of justice”.

“The Sindh government has approved the ordinance just to attract praise. However, it is very difficult to implement it in practice,” said Naqvi, a PTI central leader.

The opposition leader said he saw such a legislation for the first time. According to the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Ordinance, some relief and discounts are to be provided in electricity bills and gas consumption.

“How can a provincial government make decisions regarding the institutions that fall under the federal government,” Naqvi asked. He said the provincial government could not decide concessions and deductions in the utility bills of electricity and gas.

“Through this type of legislation, 80 per cent of the federation would be affected,” he said. Naqvi said his party condemned the ordinance and would challenge it in the court.

Rs10m for LRBT

PTI MPA Shehzad Qureshi on Wednesday announced raising Rs10 million for the Layton Rahmatullah Benevolent Trust (LRBT), the country’s largest eye welfare hospital.

He said there was “nothing better than giving a gift of sight to the poor with visual impairment”.

“The LRBT is providing excellent services for the people with visual impairment,” said Qureshi in a statement issued from the Insaf House.

He said the LRBT needed an assistance of Rs10 billion through which three million underprivileged citizens with visual impairment would get the light of life.

Qureshi said he would launch a campaign for the LRBT on social media, with the help of dignitaries to assist him in this noble cause.