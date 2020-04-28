Man commits suicide, youth drowns in Khairpur

SUKKUR: A small retailer of Ranipur cloth market committed suicide and a youth drowned in a canal in Khairpur.

Reports said a retailer of a cloth house, identified as Bakhshal Ali Junejo, on Sunday opened his shop and killed himself with a pistol. The residents gathered at his shop after hearing a gunshot and found him dead. The police shifted the body to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities in Ranipur. The family and friends said that he was passing through a financial crisis owing to continuous lockdown, and he killed himself because of extreme financial stress.

Meanwhile, reports said a youth identified as of Shakil Lanjwani drowned in the Muhabat Canal near Bhurghri Regulator, Khairpur, when he was taking bath with friends. The rescue team and local divers brought his body out of the canal.