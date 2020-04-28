Two wounded for resisting mugging bids, one by stray bullet

Three people were wounded in separate firing incidents in the city on Monday. According to the Gadap City police, 20-year-old Murtaza was injured near DHA City off the Superhighway. Rescuers rushed the victim to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical attention where doctors termed his condition out of danger.

The police said the incident took place when one of the two armed men on a motorcycle shot him multiple times over offering resistance to a mugging bid. A 16-year-old boy, Saqib, son of Zamir Gul, was wounded over putting up resistance to a robbery bid in Godhra Muslim Society, according to the New Karachi Industrial Area police. The boy was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment.

Moreover, 30-year-old Sabir got injured after being hit by stray bullet in his hand near New Sabzi Mandi within the limits of the Site Superhighway police station. The injured was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical attention.