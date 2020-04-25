Two outlaws killed in Faisalabad encounter

FAISALABAD: Two robbers were killed in an encounter with Factory Area police on Friday.According to a police spokesman, a team of dolphin force received information about four bandits in the Samanabad area. The dolphin personnel along with area police rushed to the College Road and signaled the suspects, who were riding two motorcycles, but the robbers opened fire on the police party.

During the exchange of gunshots two dacoits found dead on the spot, while in charge Dolphin Force SI Basit Nazir received bullet injuries.

The dead bandits are identified as Adnan of Chak 1/GB and Abid of Toba Tek Singh. Adnan was wanted by police in 18 cases of robbery and other crimes.

Foolproof security arrangements made for Ramazan: The district police Friday claimed of making foolproof security arrangements for mosques and Imambargahs during the holy month of Ramazan.

Police have placed 119 mosques in A-category, out of total 516 while 187 have been put in B-category and 210 in C-category, said police spokesperson.

As many as 940 constables, head constables and 116 ASIs along with 1,000 volunteers and private guards will be deputed at mosques and imambarghs to provide security cover to worshippers during the holy month. The SHOs will also be present outside main mosques at Fajr, Isha and Taraveeh times in their respective jurisdictions. Meanwhile, over 500 police officers and officials would ensure patrolling on roads and Sehar and Iftar times while 10 teams of elite force will also remain on patrolling. Mobiles vans of police stations, eagle squad, and Dolphin Force will also ensure patrolling in their respective areas.

Negligent and carelessness staff will be brought under strict disciplinary action, the spokesperson added.

Ramazan traffic plan chalked out: City traffic police have chalked out a traffic plan for Ramazan ul Mubarak.

CTO Sardar Asif on Friday said all DSPs and Circle Officers had been directed to check traffic wardens at their duty points two hours before Iftar.

He said special arrangements have been made circle wise which would be monitored regularly. He said smooth traffic flow was the priority especially at Iftar time.

He directed the traffic wardens to adopt all precautionary measures for safety from coronavirus pandemic and wear mask and gloves while performing duty.

He said ‘Iftari’ would also served to all traffic wardens at their duty point.

Man killed over land dispute: A man was murdered over a land dispute in the limits of Sahianwala police on Friday.According to police, Waqas Shahryar allegedly opened fire at Amir Shahzad and others over a land dispute at Chak 19/JB. As a result, Amir died on the spot and Nasim Bibi, Mohsin Shahzad, and Tariq Javed sustained bullet injuries.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Woman drowns: A woman drowned in a canal in the area of Thikriwala police on Friday.

According to a police spokesman, Riaz Bibi, 62, of Chak 276/JB, Dandewal, was walking alongside a canal of Jhang branch when she slipped and fell into the canal and drowned. Rescue 1122 staff fished out her body.