Sat Apr 25, 2020
Our Correspondent
April 25, 2020

Trader kidnapped for Rs3m ransom

Our Correspondent
April 25, 2020

KASUR: A trader was kidnapped for Rs 3 million ransom from his under-construction petrol station on Allahabad-Chunian Road.

According to Allahabad police, unidentified kidnappers barged into the filling station and abducted Haroon Khan, and his employ Shabir Ahmed in a car on the night between Wednesday and Thursday.

The police said the kidnappers contacted the son of Haroon and demanded Rs 3 million for his release. Police have registered a case.

