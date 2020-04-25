PIA relief flight leaves for Melbourne

LAHORE:A PIA relief flight for Melbourne, Australia, carrying 300 passengers left Allama Iqbal International Airport on Friday evening. This is the first time in the history of PIA that a flight operated to Melbourne. The passengers of the flight were assisted by PIA Station Manager Ali Asghar Zaidi and his team. The passengers thanked PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik and appreciated PIA for operating the relief flight to Melbourne and hoped that it would be made a regular flight by PIA. The direct flight is of the longest duration operated by PIA with the flying time of 14 hours. The return flight will leave Melbourne for Lahore on Sunday. Two other PIA relief flights PK 8222 and PK 8224 landed at Faisalabad Airport from Dubai bringing back 142 and 140 passengers respectively. The passengers were assisted by PIA District Manager Shahid Hussain and PIA Station Manager Saleem Iqbal and other PIA officers. The returning passengers raised slogans of “Pakistan and PIA Zindabad.”

Traffic plan: The City Traffic Police Lahore issued traffic plan in connection with the Ramzan-ul- Mubarak. According to the plan, 11 DSPs, 140 inspectors and over 2,000 wardens will perform duty under the supervision of divisional SPs. All wardens will be delivered meal boxes for Iftar.