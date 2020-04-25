Release funds for lawyers, says Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE:Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that the Punjab government should immediately release funds allocated in the budget for lessening the lawyers’ difficulties and solution to their problems.

Delay in releasing the funds will be of no benefit for the lawyers, he said. He said that the entire world was presently victim of coronavirus pandemic, every segment of society is suffering from financial difficulties. The Punjab government is helping white-collar people under Ehsas Programme but the lawyers, who are the backbone of the country, have been deprived of it so far. Pervaiz Elahi said that the summary prepared for funds for the lawyers should be approved forthwith because the lawyers can neither do any business nor any job. The government is duty bound to provide every possible help to the lawyer community in this difficult time, he stated.